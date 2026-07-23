Support for protests grows in Delhi

The confrontation between the Indian central government and protesting students, along with opposition politicians, intensified further on Wednesday.

Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were disrupted for the third consecutive day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, expressing support for every demand raised by the protesting students, said that 154 examination paper leaks had occurred over the past decade, yet not a single perpetrator had been convicted.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said the student community was demanding the removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as a legitimate demand. He said the education minister was corrupt and incompetent.

He also backed the students' demand for an apology from the prime minister and called for those responsible for atrocities against students to be punished.

He said the Congress Party supported every one of the students' demands.