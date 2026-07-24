Indian govt seeks time on youth protesters’ minister resignation demand

Leaders of India’s youth-led “cockroach” movement said on Friday that the government has sought time until Saturday afternoon to respond on their demand for the education minister’s resignation over exam paper leaks, following talks between the two sides.

The talks came hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, raising hopes that the two sides could reach a breakthrough after tens of thousands of angry youth converged in the ​capital Delhi this week to demand the minister’s resignation.