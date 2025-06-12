Air India Plane crash: Modi says 'heartbreaking', Starmer calls 'devastating'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he was shocked by the crash of a London-bound passenger plane with 242 people on board and offered his support to those affected.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words," Modi said in a message posted on social media site X after the Air India flight crashed near the city in western India.

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it," he said, adding he had "been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected".