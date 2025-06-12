Airplane with 242 passengers crashes in India's Ahmedabad city: Fire service official

An Air India plane AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Indian city of Ahmedabad today, Thursday during takeoff, as per the Gujarat state police control room.

The flight was carrying a total of 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The Air India flight was a Boeing 727 twin jet. According to the police control room, the Air India Flight AI 171 was bound for London.

"On 12 June, 2025, M/s Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of two pilots and ten cabin crews," said a source in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).