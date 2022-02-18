38 sentenced to death over 2008 Gujarat bombings

An Indian court sentenced 38 people to death on Friday over a string of bomb blasts in 2008 that killed dozens in the city of Ahmedabad, in one of the country's biggest mass death sentences.

Coordinated attacks in western Gujarat state's commercial hub in 2008 killed 56, launching shrapnel through markets, buses and other public places.

An Islamist group calling itself the Indian Mujahideen claimed responsibility, saying the blasts were revenge for 2002 religious riots in Gujarat that left some 1,000 people dead. The court on Friday convicted 49 people over the attacks, in which more than 200 were injured.