India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023: UNFPA

India is on its way to becoming the world’s most populous nation, overtaking China with almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year, data released on Wednesday by the United Nations showed.

India’s population is estimated at 1,428.6 million, or 1.4286 billion, against 1.4257 billion for China in the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) "State of World Population Report" this year.

The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million, the data showed in a report that reflects information available until February.