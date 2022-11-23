India continues support to developmental projects in Myanmar

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra met senior leadership of Myanmar during his trip to the Southeast Asian country and raised the issue of human trafficking of Indians by international crime syndicates based in the Myawaddy area.

The Indian citizens fell prey to transnational crime syndicates in Myanmar. Reportedly, 38 Indian nationals, who were duped of job offers in Myanmar and were made to work under harsh conditions, were repatriated to India earlier this month.