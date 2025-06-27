India willing to discuss all issues with Bangladesh in ‘conducive’ environment: Randhir Jaiswal

According to the report, the remarks came at a time when former diplomats and experts are set to address the standing committee on external affairs to discuss the future of the India-Bangladesh relationship.

In his speech, Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that established modalities exist between Dhaka and Bangladesh, which can deal with a full spectrum of bilateral relations.

“We are prepared to engage with Bangladesh on all matters in an environment that is conducive for mutually beneficial dialogue,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.