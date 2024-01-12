Congress not to attend Lord Ram ‘Pran Pratistha’, calls it an ‘RSS, BJP event’

“Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on 22 January. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting from 16 January.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on 22 January, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on 22 January. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on 16 January, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on 22 January. From 14 to 22 January, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.