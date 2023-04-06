India-Bhutan relationship goes beyond just geopolitical interests

The meeting between Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has garnered significant interest, especially in view of the heightened focus on the Doklam issue, The Bhutan Live reported.

The discussions between the two top leaders were hailed as “warm and productive,” and they produced a broad five-point roadmap for advancing India’s “time-tested” ties with Bhutan.

The Doklam problem was not specifically mentioned, but it is obvious that it is still a crucial area for India’s strategic interests.