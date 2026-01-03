Conveyed a message of good neighbourliness to Bangladesh: Jaishankar

Without naming Pakistan, Jaishankar said that when a neighbour persistently sponsors terrorism, necessary steps have to be taken to protect the people and safeguard national interests. “How we exercise that right is up to us. Nobody can tell us what we should or should not do. We will do whatever we have to do to defend ourselves,” he added.

In this context, the foreign minister referred to the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. He said the water-sharing agreement was concluded in a spirit of good neighbourliness. But it was unacceptable for a country to continue sponsoring terrorism for decades and then seek water-sharing arrangements.

Explaining the idea of good neighbourliness, Jaishankar said that people generally behave well with their neighbours—offering help in times of difficulty, maintaining at least cordial relations, and attempting to build friendship. Countries, too, behave in much the same way with their neighbours.

He said this sense of good neighbourliness is evident in India’s relations with its neighbours. India has extended assistance, made investments, and during the Covid-19 pandemic most neighbouring countries received vaccines from India first. During the Ukraine war, when food, fertiliser and fuel shortages emerged, India extended support as far as it could.