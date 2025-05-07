Pakistan authorises military to respond to India's strikes
The Pakistani government has authorised the military to "undertake corresponding actions" after India's strikes.
"These unprovoked and unjustified attacks deliberately targeted the civilian areas, on the false pretext of presence of imaginary terrorist camps, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent men, women, and children, and causing damage to the civilian infrastructure, including mosques," an Information Ministry statement said.
"In consonance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defense, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty."
"The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorised to undertake corresponding actions in this regard," the ministry said.
Pakistan's National Security Committee said India had "ignited an inferno in the region," and that responsibility for the ensuing consequences lies squarely with New Delhi.
The committee said the world must hold India "accountable."