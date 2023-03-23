Khalistan supporters stage protest in front of Indian Consulate in San Francisco

The organisers used mikes to make anti-India speeches both in English and Punjabi language and attack the Punjab Police for alleged human rights violations.

When ANI tried to talk to one of the protestors, he made allegations of Indian media bias for calling them fringe elements and backed by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

“There have been flyers circulating on social media and it’s the youth that’s at the forefront of protests like these,” a pro-Khalistan youth told ANI.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has been working with enforcement agencies to secure its premises and the diplomats working at the mission.

“Thank you @SFPDChief for the assurances. Met Chief Scott to discuss the attack on @CGISFO Chancery building on 19 March and request to raise the level of protection to the Consulate premises and personnel,” Consul General of India at San Francisco Ambassador Nagendra Prasad tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said vandalism at Indian Consulate in San Francisco is “absolutely unacceptable” and is condemned by the US.