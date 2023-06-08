India rebukes Canada over parade float showing assassination of Indira Gandhi

India's foreign minister on Thursday hit out at Canada for allowing a float in a parade depicting the 1984 assassination of Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards, perceived to be glorification of violence by Sikh separatists.

"I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence," S Jaishankar told reporters in New Delhi while commenting about the tableau in a parade.

"I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada," he said.