BJP routs Congress in key India state polls

With the final votes still being counted, India's election commission Sunday evening said that the BJP had won or was leading in 163 of Madhya Pradesh's 230 state assembly seats.

In Rajasthan, the BJP had 115 wins and leads in the 199 member legislature and the party was set to secure 54 of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh.

"Today's victory is historic, it is unprecedented," Modi said in a victory speech at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday.

"I bow to the people for their support. It is for our politics of good governance and developed India," he added.

The states won by the BJP have about 190 million voters and elect dozens of members to the national parliament.