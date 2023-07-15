New Delhi races to open jammed flood gates due to river surge

New Delhi officials were racing to open some jammed flood gates at a barrage on the swollen river Yamuna on Friday to help drain out floodwater that has brought traffic to a standstill in parts of India's capital and swamped historical monuments.

The river's levels were at their highest in 45 years this week following unusually heavy rainfall in New Delhi and hilly northern states, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people as the Yamuna, which runs through the city, breached its banks.