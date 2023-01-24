Indian university warns students not to screen BBC documentary on Modi

Modi was chief minister of the western state during the violence that killed more than 2,000 people, most of them Muslims.

The students' union of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, long seen as a bastion of left-wing politics, said on Twitter it would screen the documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', at a cafeteria at 9:00pm (1530 GMT).

On its website, the university administration said it had not given permission for the showing.

"This is to emphasise that such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace and harmony of the university campus," it added.