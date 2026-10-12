Delhi shuts metro stations, restricts traffic ahead of new protest

Authorities closed six metro stations and warned of traffic disruptions in Delhi on Monday, as opposition parties planned to march to the Supreme Court in protest against a controversial revision of voter lists that has sparked days of unrest in the Indian capital.

Opposition parties and supporters of the “cockroach” youth movement have taken to the streets almost daily this month to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the revision that critics say benefits Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The revision that started last year saw over 130 million names – more than the population of Japan – being deleted from voter lists, including the dead, the relocated and people who could not be traced.