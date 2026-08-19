Kolkata hotel fire: 5 Bangladeshi victims identified

Five of the people killed in a devastating fire at a residential hotel near New Market in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, have been confirmed to be Bangladeshi citizens.

Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Mohammad Khaled, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon.

Mohammad Khaled told Prothom Alo that four of the five Bangladeshis whose identities have been confirmed were from Kushtia and one was from Dhaka.