BJP-led govt to take oath on 9 May in West Bengal

Addressing concerns over post-election incidents, he condemned reports of vandalism involving BJP flags and warned of strict action. "Some minor incidents have come to light where vandalism was done... We condemn this. If anyone does this, we will be forced to expel them from the party," he said, adding that the administration must also ensure law and order.

Bhattacharya urged party workers to celebrate responsibly. "Celebrate the victory, but don't do anything that hurts anyone's feelings. As big as our victory, our responsibility is also that big," he said.

Highlighting the scale of support, he credited voters across regions and even overseas supporters for contributing to the party's success. "From Toronto to Silicon Valley... people came and supported. Migrant labourers spent from their own pockets to vote. This was a sentiment for change," he said.