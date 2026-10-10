India protest
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, detained at Delhi Airport
Police in the Indian capital Delhi detained the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, on Saturday, ahead of a protest called by the youth movement demanding the resignation of the country’s chief election commissioner, the party said.
TV channels reported earlier that police officers met Dipke at the Delhi airport after he arrived from the financial capital Mumbai and asked him to call off the protest as authorities had banned it.
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also detained from their flight upon landing, the movement said in a statement.