US defence secy Lloyd Austin arrives in Delhi

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrived in India from Singapore on Sunday to further strengthen the defence partnership between the two nations.

Upon his arrival, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, received the Pentagon Chief who kickstarted the third leg of his four-nation tour. Taking to Twitter, the US Defence Secretary wrote, "I'm returning to India to meet with key leaders for discussions about strengthening our Major Defense Partnership."

"Together, we're advancing a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added.