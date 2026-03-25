India’s first passive euthanasia recipient Harish Rana dies

Harish Rana, the first person in India to be granted passive euthanasia, passed away on Tuesday, 24 March, at AIIMS-Delhi.

In an official statement, AIIMS confirmed that Rana died at 4:10 PM at the institute in New Delhi. He had been under the care of a dedicated medical team in the Palliative Oncology Unit (IRCH), headed by Professor Seema Mishra, HoD of Onco-Anaesthesia. The institute also extended its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“Harish Rana passed away at 4:10 PM on 24th March 2026 at AIIMS, New Delhi. He was under the care of a dedicated team of doctors and was admitted to the Palliative Oncology Unit (IRCH), led by Professor Seema Mishra, HoD, Onco-Anaesthesia. AIIMS extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the press release said.