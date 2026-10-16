Indian police detain CJP founder Dipke ahead of protest

The live video on CJP's Instagram handle showed Dipke coming out of a house and walking towards the street, where police officers stopped him and, after a brief argument, hauled him into a police car and drove away.

"We are detaining you right now," a police officer could be heard telling Dipke. "I have not broken any law right now...how can you detain me," Dipke asked the police officers as he was taken away.

There was no immediate comment from the police on the detention. Earlier on Friday, police met Dipke and warned him against going ahead with the protest.