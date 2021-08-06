‘Allegations serious if reports true’: India SC

However, he noted: “Majority of petitions rely on foreign newspapers, but where is the verifiable material for us to order an inquiry? The surveillance issue came to light two years ago, in May 2019. I don’t see any serious effort to raise the issue, why now suddenly?”

Emphasising that the petitioners who moved the top court are knowledgeable and educated and they should have made effort to collect more material, he clarified: “We do not say that newspaper reports are not believable.”

Responding to this, Sibal said: “I can explain. We do not have the access to many materials. The petitions have information about 10 cases of direct infiltration into phones.”

The bench pointed out the petition by Ram says a California court has observed that some Indian journalists and other persons were also targets, asking: “Where in the judgment does it say that? We didn’t see it.”

Sibal replied that it is not there but insisted that the government should explain why it did not take action and kept quiet. “It takes $55,000 to penetrate one mobile phone... let them tell us what are the facts.”