Another West Bengal minister resigns from Mamata's cabinet

Banerjee was a legislator from Howrah's Domjur Assembly constituency, as well as the coordinator of Howrah district's Trinamool Congress.

He was also the state irrigation minister before getting the forest portfolio.

Earlier, West Bengal transport and irrigation minister Suvendu Adhikari and minister of state (MoS) for sports and youth affairs and former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla had resigned from the Banerjee-led state cabinet.

While Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shukla said that he would pursue a career in cricket once again.