Appeal filed in SC against Karnataka High Court interim order

It also said that the concerned students have their practical exams beginning from 15 February, and any interference on their access to educational institutions shall impede their education.

“It is hereby submitted that the right to wear a Hijab falls within the ambit of the right of expression guaranteed by Article 19 (1) (a), the right to privacy and also the Freedom of Conscience under Article 25 of the Constitution. The same cannot be infringed upon without a valid “law,” added the plea challenging the High Court order.

“The government has issued an order thereby denying entry to the Muslim Women wearing Hijab in the educational institutions. The impugned order creates an unreasonable classification between the non-Muslim female students and the Muslim female students and thereby is in straight violation of the concept of secularism which forms the basic structure of the Indian Constitution. The impugned order is also in sheer violation of Articles 14, 15, 19, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and also violates the core principles of the International Conventions that India is a signatory to. Being aggrieved by the impugned government order, as it is in violation of Indian constitution, the Petitioner had approached the High Court challenging the validity of the same,” the appeal in the apex court stated.