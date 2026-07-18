India moves fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk to hospital, says police

Wangchuk has been at the centre of CJP's protests, lying on a mattress in the middle of a stage, as supporters and visitors to the protest site mill about.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government accused Wangchuk of inciting people through what it said were provocative statements during violent protests in the federal Himalayan territory of Ladakh, to which he belongs.

Wangchuk spent about six months in jail before being released in March this year. He has denied the allegations against him, and said the violent protests were a reflection of the frustration with the federal government.