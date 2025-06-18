Modi says Trump did not mediate Pakistan ceasefire

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Donald Trump that the ceasefire between New Delhi and Pakistan last month was worked out directly between the arch-rivals, a top Indian diplomat said Wednesday.

The US president had said that the two nuclear-armed neighbours had agreed to end a four-day conflict on 10 May after "a long night of talks mediated by the United States".

It was their worst standoff since 1999, with more than 70 people killed in missile, drone and artillery fire on both sides.