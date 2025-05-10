Five killed in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir: Indian media
At least five individuals, including a senior government official, have been killed and several others have been injured in heavy Pakistani shelling in Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts early Saturday.
Indian news agency PTI cited officials while reporting that the official is Raj Kumar Thapa, additional district development commissioner of Rajouri.
According to the report, Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.
They were rushed to the government medical college where Thapa succumbed to his injuries, they said.
In another incident, a 55-year-old woman named Rashida Bi was killed when a mortar round hit her home in Mendhar sector’s Kanghra-Galhutta village in Poonch district.
Additionally, Ashok Kumar, also known as Shoki, from Bidipur Jatta village, lost his life in cross-border gunfire near the International Border in the RS Pura area of Jammu district. Three more individuals were reported injured in shelling across parts of Poonch.
Explosives and suspected drones also caused injuries in residential areas of Jammu city, including Rehari and Rupnagar, officials added.