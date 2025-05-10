Five killed in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir: Indian media

At least five individuals, including a senior government official, have been killed and several others have been injured in heavy Pakistani shelling in Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts early Saturday.

Indian news agency PTI cited officials while reporting that the official is Raj Kumar Thapa, additional district development commissioner of Rajouri.

According to the report, Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.