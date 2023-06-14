9 killed in fresh ethnic clashes in India's northeast

At least nine people were shot dead in the remote northeast Indian state of Manipur, officials said Wednesday -- the latest incident in weeks of violence sparked by long-standing ethnic tensions.

Manipur saw days of deadly clashes in May, prompted by a dispute over access to government jobs and other perks.

More than 100 have died in the resulting unrest, during which mobs raided police stations and stole weapons, while tens of thousands of others fled their homes to seek safety.

Unidentified gunmen stormed Kamenlok village on the outskirts of state capital Imphal late Tuesday and shot indiscriminately at houses using "sophisticated weapons", Manipur government information officer Heisnam Balakrishna told AFP.