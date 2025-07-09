Bangladesh, China, Pakistan convergence could have security implications for India: Gen Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan stated on Tuesday that a potential convergence of China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh could have significant implications for regional stability and security dynamics.

Gen. Chauhan spoke at the launch of the ORF Foreign Policy Survey in the national capital.

“The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) has allowed outside powers to leverage their influence through debt diplomacy, creating vulnerabilities for India. Similarly, frequent shifts in government in South Asia, with changing geopolitical equations and ideological views, pose another major challenge,” CDS Gen Chauhan said during the event.