Bhabanipur records over 57pc voter turnout, counting 3 October

Mamata Banerjee had lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year.
The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the agriculture minister of West Bengal, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to contest the by poll.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer, against the TMC chief. CPI(M) has fielded Srijib Biswas, who is also a lawyer. Congress did not contest the seat.
Trinamool Congress had registered a landslide victory in assembly polls winning 213 of 294 seats in West Bengal assembly. The BJP won 77 seats.