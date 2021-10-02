India

Bhabanipur records over 57pc voter turnout, counting 3 October

ANI
Bhabanipur, West Bengal, India
Two candidates of Bhabanipur constituency - Mamata Banerjee (L) and Priyanka Tibriwal
Two candidates of Bhabanipur constituency - Mamata Banerjee (L) and Priyanka TibriwalFile photo

Bhabanipur assembly seat in West Bengal, from where chief minister Mamata Banerjee is in the fray, recorded a voter turnout of 57.09 per cent during voting on Thursday, according to state election commission.

Besides Bhabanipur, polling was also held in Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies in the state. While Samserganj recorded a voter turnout of 79.92 per cent, Jangipur recorded 77.63 per cent voting. The counting of votes will take place on 3 October in all three constituencies.

Mamata Banerjee had lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the agriculture minister of West Bengal, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to contest the by poll.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer, against the TMC chief. CPI(M) has fielded Srijib Biswas, who is also a lawyer. Congress did not contest the seat.

Trinamool Congress had registered a landslide victory in assembly polls winning 213 of 294 seats in West Bengal assembly. The BJP won 77 seats.

