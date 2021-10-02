Bhabanipur records over 57pc voter turnout, counting 3 October

Bhabanipur assembly seat in West Bengal, from where chief minister Mamata Banerjee is in the fray, recorded a voter turnout of 57.09 per cent during voting on Thursday, according to state election commission.

Besides Bhabanipur, polling was also held in Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies in the state. While Samserganj recorded a voter turnout of 79.92 per cent, Jangipur recorded 77.63 per cent voting. The counting of votes will take place on 3 October in all three constituencies.