Bihar's minister resigns within hours of assuming office

Newly-appointed Bihar education minister Mewalal Choudhary, allegedly facing corruption charges in the recruitment of assistant professors and scientists, has resigned hours after assuming his new office on Thursday. He was sworn in as a cabinet minister just a few days ago along with chief minister Nitish Kumar. Choudhary had met chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Choudhary had assumed charge of the education ministery. The opposition has been attacking the government over allegation of corruption against the education minister ever since his name was announced.

JD (U) general secretary KC Tyagi said, "Nitish Kumar's identity is that of a leader with a difference. Democracy runs on ethics and public morality. That is why since allegations of corruption have been levelled against Choudhary, he has resigned from the post of education minister."