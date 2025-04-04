India PM says rhetoric that vitiates environment is best avoided: Vikram Misri

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with Bangladesh's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus for the first time since Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

In their meeting that was held on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, the two leaders discussed Sheikh Hasina's extradition, the Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri said.

Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Thailand, Misri stated "There were talks on Sheikh Hasina's extradition. Can't say more on that."

Further, Misri said that PM Modi has expressed India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh during his meeting.