BSF official named in cattle smuggling gang on Bangladesh-India border

An official of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) along with three other Indian businessmen have been found to be involved in the smuggling of cattle along the Bangladesh-India border.

They are former commandant of BSF 36 Battalion Satish Kumar and Enamul Haque, Anarul Sheikh and Golam Mostafa.

A case has been filed against the four with the anti-corruption department, Kolkata, India on 21 September.