BSF official named in cattle smuggling gang on Bangladesh-India border

An official of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) along with three other Indian businessmen have been found to be involved in the smuggling of cattle along the Bangladesh-India border.
They are former commandant of BSF 36 Battalion Satish Kumar and Enamul Haque, Anarul Sheikh and Golam Mostafa.
A case has been filed against the four with the anti-corruption department, Kolkata, India on 21 September.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the premier investigating agency of India, began an investigation over cattle smuggling in 2018.
Satish Kumar, former in-charge of Maldah and Murshidabad BSF, was named in the CBI investigation.
Another BSF commandant, Jibu Matthew, was detained in January 2018 on allegations of taking a bribe of Rs 4.5 million. Indian businessman Enamul was arrested in that case.