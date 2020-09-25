BSF official named in cattle smuggling gang on Bangladesh-India border

Correspondent
Kolkata
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier guards captured cattle from the unfenced India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, India, on 20 June 2015
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier guards captured cattle from the unfenced India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, India, on 20 June 2015Reuters file photo
An official of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) along with three other Indian businessmen have been found to be involved in the smuggling of cattle along the Bangladesh-India border.

They are former commandant of BSF 36 Battalion Satish Kumar and Enamul Haque, Anarul Sheikh and Golam Mostafa.

A case has been filed against the four with the anti-corruption department, Kolkata, India on 21 September.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the premier investigating agency of India, began an investigation over cattle smuggling in 2018.

Satish Kumar, former in-charge of Maldah and Murshidabad BSF, was named in the CBI investigation.

Another BSF commandant, Jibu Matthew, was detained in January 2018 on allegations of taking a bribe of Rs 4.5 million. Indian businessman Enamul was arrested in that case.

