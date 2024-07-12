India’s top court grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the now scrapped excise policy case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna referred to his petition challenging his arrest by the ED to a larger bench.

Supreme Court while granting interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case observed that the Delhi Chief Minister has suffered incarceration of 90 days and it's conscious that he is an elected leader.