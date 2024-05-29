Temperature hits all-time high at 52.3°C in New Delhi

New Delhi authorities have also warned of the risk of water shortages as the capital swelters in headache-inducing heat -- cutting supplies to some areas.

Water Minister Atishi Marlena has called for "collective responsibility" in stopping wasteful water use, the Times of India newspaper reported Wednesday.

"To address the problem of water scarcity, we have taken a slew of measures such as reducing water supply from twice a day to once a day in many areas," Atishi said, the Indian Express reported.