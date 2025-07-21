Air India probe of Boeing 787 fuel control switches finds no issues

Air India's inspection of the locking feature on the fuel control switches of its existing Boeing 787 aircraft found no issues, an internal communication circulated within the airline said.

The switches have come under scrutiny following last month's crash of an Air India jet, which killed 260 people, after a preliminary probe by Indian investigators, found that they had flipped from the run position to cutoff shortly after takeoff.

India's aviation regulator ordered the country's airlines this week to investigate the locking feature on the switches of several Boeing models.

The order came after Boeing notified operators that the fuel switch locks on its jets were safe.

However, it was in line with a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2018, which recommended inspection of the locks to ensure they could not be moved accidentally.

Air India's probe found no problems with the locking mechanism.