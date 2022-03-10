Comedian turned politician Bhagwant Mann to be next CM as AAP set to win Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, MP from Sangrur and Aam Aadmi Party's face for the Punjab assembly polls, is set to be the next chief minister with the party poised for a historic verdict in the state.

Mann has won from Sangrur district's Dhuri assembly constituency by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy. Mann was announced as AAP's chief ministerial candidate on 18 January. The party claimed the decision was taken after it conducted telephonic polls to decide the chief ministerial candidate.

Calling Mann his "younger brother", Arvind Kejriwal said that of the total responses, 93.3 per cent wanted Mann.