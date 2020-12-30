Congress forms panel to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh liberation war

Indian National Congress on Tuesday set up a committee led by former Indian defence minister AK Antony to plan and coordinate the party’s activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the historic Bangladesh liberation war.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the formation of the committee... to commemorate the war that India won in 1971, which holds testimony to the special relationship between our two countries,” party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said in a communique.

The panel includes Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, and former union minister Jitendra Singh.