Counting of votes in 5 assembly elections today

The counting of votes will begin on Sunday for the high-stakes assembly polls in four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry.

All necessary arrangements have been made by the Election Commission has made necessary arrangements for counting which will begin at 8:00am across counting centres.

The outcome of assembly polls is likely to have implications for politics at the national level.

The exit polls for the four states and a Union Territory predicted a clear victory for DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, LDF retaining power in Kerala and BJP-led NDA in Assam and a tight contest in Bengal with several surveys giving an edge to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). In Puducherry, the polls predicted victory for NDA.

Bengal has the highest 294 seats and saw a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight.