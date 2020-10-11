COVID-19: The mystery of India's low death rate

Possible immunity

Virologist T. Jacob John and other experts told AFP it is possible that other viral diseases such as dengue fever, which is endemic in India, may have given the population some antibody protection against the coronavirus.

Others say it is also plausible that exposure to other milder coronaviruses could give some cross-immunity. But all experts say more research is needed into this line of defence.

Under-counting

India already does not count all deaths. The problem is more acute in rural areas where 70 per cent of the population live. Many rural deaths are not recorded unless the person has been in a hospital.

This has been accentuated during the coronavirus. In many cities, tallies given by city governments and at cemeteries and crematoria do not match. Activists accuse some states of deliberately blaming other conditions for COVID-19 deaths.

"Our poor routine death surveillance system... misses many deaths in the first place," Bangalore-based community medicine expert Hemant Shewade told AFP. He reckons that only one in five deaths is recorded with a cause.

Shewade, who has been analysing India's official toll data, said many suspected COVID-19 deaths were not being recorded.

Government-conducted serological surveys -- which test blood for antibodies to estimate how many have fought off the virus -- indicate that 10 times the official number of people may have already been infected, meaning many deaths could have gone unreported, he added.

Meanwhile in some cases, the coronavirus may not be listed as the cause of death for patients with other medical conditions.