Indian rescuers still 40 metres away from workers trapped in collapsed tunnel

Rescuers drilled about one-third of the way into the debris of a collapsed highway tunnel in India by Friday morning to reach 40 workers trapped inside for five days, officials said.

Drilling had penetrated through about 21 metres (70 feet) of debris, Devendra Singh Patwal, a disaster management officer, told Reuters.

They have to cover a total distance of nearly 60 meters.

Another officer with the rescue team inside the tunnel said the trapped men were doing fine.