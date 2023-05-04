India’s growing population a burden for struggling mothers

Married off by her parents at 14, Indian mother-of-seven Jaimala Devi kept having children because her husband insisted she could only stop once she had given birth to two sons.

Devi’s story is common across Bihar, the poorest state in the world’s most populous country and also its fastest-growing: with around 127 million people, it already has roughly as many people as Mexico.

India’s overall birth-rate has fallen in tandem with its rising economy, but poverty and a deep-rooted bias for male heirs have kept Bihar an engine room of national population growth.

“Having seven kids and managing everything on my own really drives me crazy at times,” said Devi, who at 30 has never left her home village.

“I thought we’d be comfortable with one or two kids,” she told AFP. “But we had girls first, and because of that we have seven.”

Devi, her five daughters and two sons live in a ramshackle one-room hut, unadorned except for a small television, an old fan and some posters of Hindu deities on its unplastered walls.