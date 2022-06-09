Delhi police files case against Nupur Sharma, 8 others

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

"@CPDelhi I'm being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I've communicated same to @DelhiPolice. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members...," tweeted Nupur Sharma on 27 May.

While suspending Sharma, the BJP said that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion".

The BJP leader's remark drew sharp reactions from Gulf countries. India has said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.