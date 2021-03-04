Dissent can’t be termed seditious: Indian Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the expression of views which are different from the opinion of the government cannot be termed seditious, as it dismissed a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) against the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah for making statements against the scrapping of Article 370.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta said dissent cannot be termed seditious.

The top court observation came on a plea filed by Rajat Sharma and others through advocate Shiv Sagar Tiwari. The top court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the petitioners for filing the plea against Abdullah.