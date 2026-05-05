Defeating Mamata Banerjee was crucial: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suvendu Adhikari on Monday secured a major victory in the high-profile Bhabanipur assembly constituency, defeating West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following the declaration of results, Adhikari emerged from the counting centre to display his winning certificate, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, while talking to the reporters, said, "Congratulations to everyone. This is the victory of the people of Bengal. It is the victory of Modi ji."

Talking to the reporters, Suvendu Adhikari said, "This was very important. Defeating Mamata Banerjee was crucial. This is Mamata Banerjee's retirement from politics. This time, too, she lost by over 15,000 votes. Muslims voted for her openly. In Ward No 77, all the Muslims who came out to vote voted for Mamata, and Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists blessed me and made me win. This victory is a victory for Hindutva. All the CPM's strong supporters voted for me."