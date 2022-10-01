Indian cabinet approves MoU signed with Bangladesh on withdrawal of water from Kushiyara river

India’s union cabinet chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bangladesh on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water each from common border river Kushiyara, a government press release read.

The meeting was held on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed on 6 September, 2022 between the Ministry of Jal Shakti, India and Ministry of Water Resources, Bangladesh on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water each by India and Bangladesh from the common border river Kushiyara during dry season -- 1 November to May 31 for their consumptive water requirement.