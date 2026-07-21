Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi protest outside Modi's house

Indian opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka, along with members of their Congress party, staged a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house, videos shared by the party showed on Tuesday.

"We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday," Rahul Gandhi posted on X, referring to the clashes between youth protesters and police in Delhi on Monday.

The Congress protest followed a police crackdown on a youth-led movement that has grown rapidly over allegations of examination paper leaks, unemployment and government accountability.