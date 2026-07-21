Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi protest outside Modi's house
Indian opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka, along with members of their Congress party, staged a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house, videos shared by the party showed on Tuesday.
"We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday," Rahul Gandhi posted on X, referring to the clashes between youth protesters and police in Delhi on Monday.
The Congress protest followed a police crackdown on a youth-led movement that has grown rapidly over allegations of examination paper leaks, unemployment and government accountability.
Indian media reports, Rahul Gandhi said the march was aimed at demanding answers from the prime minister. He also called on Modi to apologise to the protesters, accusing the government of failing India's youth and suppressing peaceful dissent.
In a notable development, union Minister Jitendra Singh later visited the protest site and held talks with Rahul Gandhi, signalling the government's first direct political outreach to the opposition after the confrontation.
While no agreement was announced, the meeting suggested an attempt to ease tensions as pressure mounted on the government.
Prime Minister Modi, addressing Parliament, defended his government's handling of the examination scandal, saying those responsible had been arrested and promising a "foolproof" examination system.
The youth movement has vowed to continue its campaign despite ongoing dialogue with the government.